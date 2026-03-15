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Home / Entertainment / Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' emerges as first Manipuri film to earn over Rs 1 crore at box office

Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' emerges as first Manipuri film to earn over Rs 1 crore at box office

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:28 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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A poster of the film 'Boong', starring Gugun Kipgen in lead role. Photo: X@FarOutAkhtar
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The BAFTA award-winning film "Boong", directed by by Lakshmipriya Devi, became the first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office on its re-release.

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Produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, the film won the award in the Best Children's and Family Film category at BAFTA Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

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"Boong" released in theatres on March 6 and revolves around a young boy played by Gugun Kipgen who desires to reunite his broken family. Boong is raised by his single mother Mandakini, played by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam,Â he goes on a poignant quest with his best friend to find his missing father. It touches on significantly important issues of hope, resilience and the bonds of child and mother.

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The film, which marked the directorial debut for Devi, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

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