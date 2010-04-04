Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar left out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2022

PTI

Los Angeles, March 28

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and cinema veteran Dilip Kumar were missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 94th Academy Awards.

The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Mangeshkar and Kumar earlier this month.

In its 2021 edition, the Oscars had featured actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section.

Actors such as Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Carmine Salinas, Olivia Dukakis, William Hurt, Ned Beatty, and Max Julien were among the names that were celebrated in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the show held at Dolby Theatre here.

Composer-lyricist Steven Sondheim of "West Side Story" fame; cinematographer Hayla Hutchins; "Superman" director Richard Donner; "Pinocchio" animator Ruthie Thompson; stunt coordinator-performer Brad Allan, and composer Mikis Theodorakis were also remembered.

#Oscars