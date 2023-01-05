Lata Mangeshkar in Rolling Stone’s list of 200 Best Singers of All Time

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away last year, has been featured at the 84th spot in the Rolling Stone’s 200 Best Singers of All Time. About the singer, it was mentioned: “The eternal voice of the ‘The Melody Queen’ is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers…Recording over 7,000 songs.”
Reacting on the news, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “It is good to know that she has been ranked among the 200 best. But Lata ji is not only among the 200 best, she is the best singer civilisation has ever produced.” In the list there are also other renowned names from the music world, including late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, popular South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun and BTS’ Jungkook. — TMS
