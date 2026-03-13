In recent years, several leading actresses have expanded their roles in the film industry by stepping behind the camera as producers. From championing female-driven narratives to supporting regional cinema and unconventional storytelling, these stars are reshaping the creative landscape of Indian entertainment.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill recently stepped into production with her first film, Ikk Kudi, a Punjabi film in which she also plays the lead role. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film revolves around a young woman navigating societal expectations around marriage and identity. The project marks Shehnaaz’s debut as a producer and reflects her intention to support strong, female-centric storytelling.

Anushka Sharma

Advertisement

Through her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka Sharma has backed several acclaimed projects, including NH10, Phillauri, Pari, and the popular web series Paatal Lok. Her productions are known for bold themes and unconventional storytelling that push beyond mainstream formulae.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt launched Eternal Sunshine Productions and made her producing debut with Darlings. The Netflix film received appreciation for its dark comedy and strong performances, marking a confident start to Alia’s journey as a producer.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra founded Purple Pebble Pictures to promote regional cinema and diverse storytelling. The company has produced films such as Ventilator (Marathi), Pahuna: The Little Visitors, and the Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, reflecting her vision of supporting stories across languages and cultures.

Kristi Sanon

Kriti Sanon launched her production banner, Blue Butterfly Films, and began her producing journey with Do Patti. The mystery thriller features Kriti alongside Kajol and focuses on layered storytelling and complex characters.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone started KA Productions and produced the film Chhapaak, which tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film highlights an important social issue and reflects Deepika’s commitment to meaningful cinema.