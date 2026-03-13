DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Leading ladies to Bollywood's power producers

Leading ladies to Bollywood's power producers

From Shehnaaz Gill to Deepika Padukone, prominent actresses in the film industry are not just headlining films but also building production houses and backing stories that matter

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:30 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deepika Padukone.
Advertisement

In recent years, several leading actresses have expanded their roles in the film industry by stepping behind the camera as producers. From championing female-driven narratives to supporting regional cinema and unconventional storytelling, these stars are reshaping the creative landscape of Indian entertainment.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill recently stepped into production with her first film, Ikk Kudi, a Punjabi film in which she also plays the lead role. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film revolves around a young woman navigating societal expectations around marriage and identity. The project marks Shehnaaz’s debut as a producer and reflects her intention to support strong, female-centric storytelling.

Anushka Sharma

Advertisement

Through her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka Sharma has backed several acclaimed projects, including NH10, Phillauri, Pari, and the popular web series Paatal Lok. Her productions are known for bold themes and unconventional storytelling that push beyond mainstream formulae.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt launched Eternal Sunshine Productions and made her producing debut with Darlings. The Netflix film received appreciation for its dark comedy and strong performances, marking a confident start to Alia’s journey as a producer.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra founded Purple Pebble Pictures to promote regional cinema and diverse storytelling. The company has produced films such as Ventilator (Marathi), Pahuna: The Little Visitors, and the Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, reflecting her vision of supporting stories across languages and cultures.

Kristi Sanon

Kriti Sanon launched her production banner, Blue Butterfly Films, and began her producing journey with Do Patti. The mystery thriller features Kriti alongside Kajol and focuses on layered storytelling and complex characters.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone started KA Productions and produced the film Chhapaak, which tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film highlights an important social issue and reflects Deepika’s commitment to meaningful cinema.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts