How did you get into writing?

I’m a 40-year-old writer from Delhi. I studied at Delhi University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. After that, I ventured into the corporate world, working for seven years in different cities as a Coral Language Translator. But my heart was in writing, so I made the leap into this field about five years ago. I joined Pocket FM a year after the Covid-19 pandemic began, and it was my first experience with a major platform.

What inspired you to leave your corporate job at 32 and pursue writing?

Leaving my corporate job at 32 was driven by a realisation. I discovered that a conventional career didn’t align with my passions and interests. Writing was calling out to me, and I decided to answer that call. And I’m glad that I took that leap of faith.

What challenges did you face when you started your writing career?

The early years were tough; balancing family expenses, fulfilling my responsibilities as a married man and dealing with the uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic presented significant challenges. At first, I didn’t reveal that I had left my job to my family, but eventually they learnt about my new path and were happy.

Tell us about your audio series, The Immortal Warrior. How did the idea for it come about?

The Immortal Warrior sprung from my imagination, blending elements of my introverted nature, childhood experiences, real-life events, and a touch of superpowers to create a captivating fictional story.

What inspires your writing, and how do languages play a role in your storytelling?

My inspiration mainly stems from my travels, my vivid imagination, and the experiences I gather from exploring the world. I also find creativity in connecting with people and discovering new places. My proficiency in Hindi, English, and Portuguese, with Portuguese as my professional language, has broadened my horizon and allowed me to reach a wider audience, which has enriched my storytelling.

What advice do you have for aspiring writers?

I would advise aspiring writers not to solely depend on others’ books and imaginations for content. Instead, explore the real world through travel, gather insight and lessons from real-life experiences, and write about topics inspired by genuine exploration. It’s a hands-on approach that I find incredibly enriching and authentic.