Learning curve

Nikki Sharma, who plays the character of Shakti, a young and passionate girl from Varanasi, in Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, has tried her best to make her character stand out. To portray Shakti with utmost authenticity, Nikki even adapted the local dialect of Varanasi and spoke in the particular dialect regularly to get the right diction.

Nikki says, “I have been learning the dialect for the show. I have always believed that with every character, an actor gets to learn a lot of things, and it makes them grow. Even though we are using Hindi as a language for our conversations, there are some words and mantras that need to be said correctly. While the whole team has been helping me to get the nuances right, I’m loving this whole process of learning new things, and I hope I can do justice to my character.”