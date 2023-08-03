Learning curve

Nikki Sharma, who plays the character of Shakti, a young and passionate girl from Varanasi, in Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, has tried her best to make her character stand out. To portray Shakti with utmost authenticity, Nikki even adapted the local dialect of Varanasi and spoke in the particular dialect regularly to get the right diction.
Nikki says, “I have been learning the dialect for the show. I have always believed that with every character, an actor gets to learn a lot of things, and it makes them grow. Even though we are using Hindi as a language for our conversations, there are some words and mantras that need to be said correctly. While the whole team has been helping me to get the nuances right, I’m loving this whole process of learning new things, and I hope I can do justice to my character.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal