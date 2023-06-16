Learning process

Shoaib Ibrahim has taken on a new character in Ajooni on Star Bharat. In order to authentically portray the character of a Pathan, Shoaib has dedicated himself to learning the Peshawari dialect, adding depth and realism to his performance. Shoaib has spent hours studying the Peshawari dialect, embracing its nuances, and incorporating them into his dialogue delivery.

Shoaib says, “I have found learning the Peshawari dialect to be a really pleasant experience. My connection to the part has become stronger as a result of being able to fully grasp the essence of the character I am playing. I hope that the audience will love my new appearance.”