Legal tangle

IANS

Actress Tiffany Haddish has pleaded not guilty through an attorney to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from her arrest in November.

Haddish, 44, is charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a 0.08 per cent blood alcohol content, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A pre-trial hearing is set for February 14. Haddish was taken into custody at about 5:45 am, on November 24, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. She was released from custody that day, jail records revealed.

Haddish had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the night before the club’s 43rd annual free ‘Thanksgiving’ feast for the community. Haddish was also arrested on suspicion of DUI near Atlanta in January 2022 and later pleaded not guilty. That case is still pending.

