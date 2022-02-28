Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to develop a new film

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is reportedly all set to develop a new film on the character Frank Bullitt, the role originally essayed by Steve McQueen in Bullitt (1968). Reportedly, Spielberg will be directing the film and will also produce it along with Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film is still in the development stage with no deals done as yet. Also, the new movie will not be a remake of the original, but will rather have an entirely new story.

For the unversed, in Bullitt, McQueen starred as the title character, Frank Bullitt, a San Francisco cop on the hunt for a mob boss who orchestrated a hit on Bullitt’s key witness in a case against organised crime. Directed by Peter Yates, the film is known for its iconic car chase through the streets of San Francisco, which is often regarded as one of the best chase scenes in cinema history! —TMS