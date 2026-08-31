Legendary Indian cricketer set to make TV debut with 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma'

Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is set to make his TV debut as Sony Pictures Networks India today announced the title of its upcoming show, 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma'.

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Headlined by India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit, the show marks his much-awaited entertainment debut. Introducing a refreshing family entertainer, which will premiere on September 19, 2026. With Rohit already retired from Test and T20 cricket, he now remains an ODI-only player.

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