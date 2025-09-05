DT
PT
Legendary Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dies at 91

Legendary Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dies at 91

Reuters
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
Giorgio Armani
Italian designer Giorgio Armani, one of the biggest names in the world of fashion has died at the age of 91, the company that he founded and led for five decades said on Thursday.

Armani, synonymous with modern Italian style and elegance, combined the flair of a designer with business acumen. “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

He had been unwell for some time and was forced to drop out of his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, the first time in his career he had missed one of his catwalk events. Armani remained the sole owner of his company and worked with a tight-knit group of long-time colleagues and members of his family.

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” the company said in the statement.

Known as “Re Giorgio” — King Giorgio in his native Italian — the designer famously oversaw every detail of his collection of his business, from advertising to fixing models’ hair as they headed out on to the runway.

A funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, the city he made his home, followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date, the company said. On his demise, fashion designer Donatella Versace said, “The world has lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.”

