Mohit Kapoor recently worked with eminent photographer Daboo Ratnani. This was the first time that the fashion director and stylist worked with Ratnani, who is known for the magic he creates while being behind the camera.

“It was an amazing experience. I have worked with almost all the bigger photographers in India, but shooting with Daboo Ratnani is like working with the best of Bollywood. His photography skills are amazing, and the energy he brings is outstanding,” he says.

Even though this was their first time, Kapoor was not nervous at all. “I was very sure about my looks, and everything was planned before we went to the floor for the shoot. He is not only a great photographer but also a great human. As I mentioned, there is a lot we can learn from him given his extensive experience working with the best of Bollywood celebrities,” he adds.

Among the work Ratnani has done, sharing his favourites, Kapoor says, “I like all his shoots, but especially the photos he took of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He really liked my styling, and I am looking forward to working with him again in the future.”