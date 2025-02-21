DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Leonardo DiCaprio to produce Martin Scorsese's crime movie   

Leonardo DiCaprio to produce Martin Scorsese's crime movie   

The story will focus on a turbulent time in Hawaii when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the islands in the 1960s -1970s
article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 01:27 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A movie projector. Photo for representational purpose only
Advertisement

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will once again team up with filmmaker Martin Scorsese on a crime movie, based on the original idea by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The three actors will feature in the movie, which is said to be in the same vein as Scorsese's critically-acclaimed crime thrillers "Goodfellas" (1990) and "The Departed" (2006).

Set in Hawaii, the untitled drama will be written by author and journalist Nick Bilton, known for his 2021 HBO documentary “Fake Famous”.

Advertisement

The story will focus on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands in the 1960s -1970s.

Scorsese and DiCaprio, who have worked together on films such as "Gangs of New York", "The Aviator", "The Departed", "Shutter Island", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Killers of the Flower Moon", will produce the project along with Johnson, Blunt, Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette and Rick Yorn.

Advertisement

The duo are also working on “The Devil in the White City”, the long-gestating feature adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 true-crime nonfiction book.

The project will also reunite Johnson and Blunt, who co-starred in the Disney movie "Jungle Cruise" and will next appear in Benny Safdie's drama "The Smashing Machine".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper