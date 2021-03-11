Let's take a sneak-peek at Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration with these pictures

ANI

Mumbai, August 16

As actor Saif Ali Khan turns 52 today, his sister Soha shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tum Mile' actor dropped a series of pictures from the birthday celebration of his brother.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram."

In the first picture, the sister-brother duo are seen enjoying birthday cake while sitting on the floor. Soha and Saif looked cute as they pose for the camera.

In the next couple of pictures, the birthday boy, who looked handsome in a blue kurta pyjama, is seen celebrating with his family including his wife Kareena Kapoor, kids- Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh. Saif's sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu were also present for the celebration.

In the last image, the boy's gang including Saif, Ibrahim and Kunal were seen engrossed in some serious conversation as they sit on the floor.

Saif is a doting father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. He shares them with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. And also had Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh with his wife Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The story is inspired from the popular Indian folk tale of Vikram-Betaal with the characters borrowing their names from them as well. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

He is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film.

#kareena kapoor khan #saif ali khan #Soha Ali Khan