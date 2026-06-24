Liam Payne’s 9-year-old son named sole heir to $29 million estate

Late singer Liam Payne’s nine-year-old son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of his estate, worth $29 million, according to court documents cited by People magazine.

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The inheritance will not be handed over to Bear in full immediately. Portion of the estate will be accessible now, while the remainder will remain locked in a trust until he turns 18.

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Payne’s estate had been in legal limbo since his death.

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The singer died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, leaving no will behind. It took seven months for the courts to appoint an administrator for Payne’s former partner and Bear’s mother, Cheryl, who took on the role in May 2025. Documents filed at the time valued the gross estate at USD 38 million, with the net estate estimated at approximately USD 32.2 million.

Bear was born on March 22, 2017. Payne announced his arrival on Instagram, writing: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this; she’s really made my dreams come true.”

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Fatherhood, by Payne’s own account, did not come without struggle. “I always wanted to be a young dad. I had my son at a young age, and you think it would be a magical thing, that you’re going to grow up one day into the person you’re supposed to be. But it took a lot to find my footing. I figured, Dad takes care of everyone, that’s what he does, so my thing was to cook,” he told People in an earlier interview.