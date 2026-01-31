DT
Home / Entertainment / Life is uncertain, stay present: Danish Akhtar

Life is uncertain, stay present: Danish Akhtar

TNS
Updated At : 05:57 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Danish Akhtar
Siya Ke Ram actor Danish Akhtar, who has also appeared in shows such as Jai Maa Vaishnodevi, Santoshi Maa, Kakbhushundi Ramayan and Shanidev, believes that while life is uncertain, the key is to stay grounded in the present moment. Rather than dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, he focuses on consistently working toward his goals, regardless of circumstances.

According to the actor, people often misunderstand the idea of living in the present. “Life is unpredictable, and although we talk about mindfulness, many of us end up postponing our goals and peace of mind,” he shared. “For some, delays are unavoidable due to responsibilities or compulsions, which is understandable. But postponing things out of laziness can be damaging.” Talking about balancing his routine, Danish admitted that time management isn’t easy. “Perfect time management is difficult, but I try my best. Sometimes, I reduce my sleep from eight hours to five or six so I can manage my health and other responsibilities,” he said.

