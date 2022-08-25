Gauahar Khan recently celebrated her birthday and wishes poured in for the actress on social media. She received the sweetest birthday wish from none other than her husband Zaid Darbar, who took to Instagram to call the actress the ‘light of his life’. He also mentioned that life has become easier with her. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the light of my life. Life is simply easier with you. Love you jaanu @gauaharkhan.” Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020.