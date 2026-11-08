Lights, love & laddoos: How our favourite stars are celebrating Diwali

This Diwali, our favourite stars are choosing to celebrate the festival of lights with love, warmth and a little more thoughtfulness. From lighting diyas and performing family pujas to exchanging homemade sweets and keeping their furry friends safe from the noise of crackers, celebs are embracing a more mindful and meaningful celebration.

Vedang Raina: “Looking forward to all the parties this year. It’s the best time of the year. And no crackers, haven’t played with crackers since the last 6 years. Took a pledge.”

Keerthy Suresh: “Diwali is always a very special occasion at home. However, with our two lovely pets, Nyke and Keny, we make it a point not to burst loud crackers, as the loud noise can be extremely distressing for them and animals around us. Honestly, ever since we got our pets, we’ve become much more conscious of the impact of noise pollution, just as much as air pollution. That said, we love keeping the festive spirit alive with noiseless alternatives like sparklers and by lighting diyas around the house. It’s all about celebrating while being mindful of our pets and the animals around.”

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan: “We never play with crackers. Too much pollution. A pity. Used to be lots of fun when we were kids. Now have to be more mindful. Diyas will be lit and family prayers. And family dinner.”

Adivi Sesh: “Diwali is going to be amazing because my nephew is coming from the US! He’s the delight of our whole family. We haven’t played with crackers since when we were kids. We prefer lighting lamps, doing a nice puja and exchanging sweets that we make at home. We also bought some ear mufflers for our doggies not to get scared. I wish I could do the same for every animal out there. From dogs to cows to babies, the noise is very scary for a lot of beings that cannot speak.”

Advertisement

Lakshya Lalwani: “Diwali has been lovely so far, mostly about spending time with family, good food and a little bit of festive cheer. I’ve never been too big on crackers, so I’m happy keeping it low-key and celebrating without adding to the noise.”

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi: “A noiseless pollution-free Diwali is what I prefer for family. Diwali is all about the triumph of good over evil, and I am hoping for more of that to happen this Diwali.”

R Madhavan: “It’s as usual, a quiet family Diwali. With pooja at home like all South Indians early in the morning.”

Pooja Bhatt: “I have four cats and two dogs at home who shiver and cower and hide under the bed as the firecrackers start during Diwali. It is heartbreaking to see them that way. I feel helpless. I can’t do anything to ease their agony except wait for the noise to end.”

Jackie Shroff: “Just a small puja at home in the family. Just the four of us, my wife, Tiger and Krishna with me. That’s my Diwali.”

Rekha: “When I was a child Diwali used to be a time for new clothes, for the mithai that my mother made, for relatives and my father’s friends. Full house, crackers, phool jhari. Now, I pray only for a noise-free and pollution-free Diwali so that little children and animals don’t get frightened.”

Raveena Tandon: “My kids, and kids’ kids, love the anaar chakli and sparkling Phulwari and Phuljari is a must, I don’t see the need of big dhamakas. I like the colourful ones that light up the sky without noise. Diwali is for me a time for my family, my children, my husband, Mom and staff who have been with me for years.”

Diya Mirza: “We are in South Africa for One Young World Summit a congregation of change makers from a 119 countries. Here as a mentor. Back in time for Diwali day puja and dinner with family and friends.”