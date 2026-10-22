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Home / Entertainment / Lily Allen calls off Auckland concert due to viral infection

Lily Allen calls off Auckland concert due to viral infection

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ANI
Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Singer Lily Allen has cancelled her Auckland concert in New Zealand after coming down with a viral infection.  The singer shared the news on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 20, the day she was scheduled to perform.

Allen apologised to her fans and said she was “absolutely gutted” that she could not take the stage as planned. She also said that ticket holders would receive refunds.

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Addressing her fans in Auckland, Allen wrote, “To my West End Girls in Auckland, I am so sorry to have to tell you that I have come down with a viral infection and am unable to perform tonight. I was really looking forward to seeing you all and am absolutely gutted to be letting you down. For those who traveled all the way here, please accept my apology. All tickets will be refunded and I hope to be able to come back to see you soon. Thank you so much for understanding. Love, Lily x”

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The concert would have marked Allen's first performance in New Zealand since 2019, according to reports.

The singer is currently touring in support of her 2025 album West End Girl. The album features personal lyrics about relationships and her reported split from actor David Harbour, known for his role in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

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Allen has spoken about the personal experiences behind the album, which features songs that touch on the end of a relationship.  The Auckland concert cancellation comes as the singer continues her tour. She has not shared further details about her recovery or whether the cancelled performance will be rescheduled, PEOPLE said. (ANI)

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