Living life King size

ANI

Singer Arpan Chandel, aka King, is all set to come up with a new album, titled New Life. Comprising a total of 12 songs, the complete album will drop on October 18.

Sharing the update, King took to Instagram and wrote, “Proudly presenting the monumental album art & tracklist/hits list of my most favourite and long-awaited album New Life.” He made the announcement via an emotional note which further read, “When I left MTV Hustle Season 1 in 2019, I thought my New Life had started which was kind of, actually true. Instantly, I decided to take a risk to drop my first album, New Life after getting discovered by a bigger audience through Hustle. It’s been 4 years of releasing two of my most favourite singles - Tum Saath Rehnaa & No Loss from New Life. Due to the hard time the world was facing back in 2020-2021, I couldn’t continue New Life and then I moved forward with my grind and hustle in the game.”

He added, “I want to thank all the hard times which carved me as an artiste and honed my surviving skills as an independent artiste. I never expressed how much hard work I’ve done in the last 4 yrs because I was trying my best to showcase the trust you have put in my artistry.” The The album marks King’s collaborations with various music artistes.

