Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment

IANS

The Lizzo controversy is showing no signs of slowing down, if anything it’s only heating up as the Big Grrrl singer gets accused of sexual harassment by six more of her former co-workers.

Lizzo was sued by her backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez where they accused her of body shaming, racism, religious discrimination, disease discrimination, sexual harassment, abuse of power and more.

For her part, Lizzo has completely denied the charges calling them ‘sensationalised’, ‘falsified’ and further had said that she was being targeted for her skin colour, fame and success. She had earlier said in a statement on social media “I’m the victim, not the villain.”

Since then, over six more complaints have been filed hurling similar accusations at her. According to Billboard, in statement given by attorney Ron Zambrano who is representing the dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez said, “We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint.”