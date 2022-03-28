'Lock Upp': Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar join the show as wild card contestants

Mumbai, March 28

TV actors Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar have entered the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp' as wild card contestants.

Zeeshan, who is known for his stint in 'Kumkum Bhagya' says: "I am really very excited to be a part of 'Lock Upp' because the concept is really unique, it's really different, something like this has never been done before where we will be staying as inmate in the jail and there will be jailers giving us tasks." "So I am waiting to see what the tasks are and I have watched a few Prison Break seasons, gangster movies, so I will be in my gangster mode. I am really excited, I am really going to see the challenges they throw my way, and I will do my best to overcome all of them."

Check out the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshankhan)

On the other hand, Vinit Kakar is known for the show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' and playing a central character in the web crime series 'Kaun' and has also appeared as Inspector Dabangg in the film, 'Rahasya'. He is also happy to be part of the show hosted by Kangana. He looks at it as a platform for his growth in acting career.

Vinit adds: "I am super excited to be a part of this show because I have started my television career with a reality show. This is a much bigger platform than what I have done. It cannot get better than Kangana and Ekta R Kapoor's combination, so I am super excited to get inside the 'Lock Upp' asap."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

IANS

