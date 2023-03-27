London diaries: Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent family vacay

ANI

Mumbai, March 27

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, shared some glimpses from her recent family vacy to London.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "LDN 2023," followed by a pastry emoticon.

In the first picture, Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor could be seen walking on the streets of London with their arms locked on each other's back as they face their back towards the camera lens.

In another picture, the 'Raazi' actor can be seen flaunting her cute smile. She donned a white jacket and opted for a no-makeup look.

The third picture featured the 'Darlings' actor standing near a lake and holding a hot coffee.

In one of the pics, Alia could be seen hugging her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Producer Rhea Kapoor commented, "Looking good!!!!" "Cutest person," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "East or West Alia Bhatt is the Best." "CUTESTTT PEEEPS," a fan wrote.

The 'Brahmastra' couple recently went to London along with their family members where Alia celebrated her 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

#alia bhatt #ranbir kapoor