Love beyond life

Colors is preparing to unveil Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, an eternal saga chronicling two souls pursuing an everlasting love that surpasses life itself.

Starring Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles of Rajneesh and Poornima, the upcoming romance thriller is a story of reincarnation in which the barriers of age, time, and societal norms are put to the ultimate test.

Prepared to essay the role of Rajneesh, Karamm S Rajpal says, “Reincarnation stories have always fascinated me since childhood. As an actor, it’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. For me, this show isn’t merely about playing a role; it’s about instilling the belief in viewers that love never fades (as I’m a staunch believer in love).”

Discussing the role of Poornima, Trupti asserts, “Reincarnation is perceived as a mystical event, and my goal, through the portrayal of Poornima, is to make viewers believe in it. I am excited about this intriguing tale and can’t wait for the audience to experience a saga that spans two lifetimes.”