Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Father's Day dedicated to her father, and her husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of her dad, along with her daughter Vamika's Father's Day card for Virat with a special message, which reads, "He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Vamika." Anushka wrote in the caption, "To the first man I ever loved — and the first man our daughter did .... Happy Father's Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere."

