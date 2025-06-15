DT
Home / Entertainment / "Love him so much": Anushka Sharma shares Father's Day card from Vamika for Virat Kohli

"Love him so much": Anushka Sharma shares Father's Day card from Vamika for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her father, and her husband Virat Kohli
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:45 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Father's Day dedicated to her father, and her husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of her dad, along with her daughter Vamika's Father's Day card for Virat with a special message, which reads, "He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Vamika." Anushka wrote in the caption, "To the first man I ever loved — and the first man our daughter did .... Happy Father's Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere."

Several social media users gushed over Anushka's post, with one of the commented, "This is sooo cuteee". Another wrote, "Happy father's day".

