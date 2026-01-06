Kartik Aaryan's Goa vacation has sparked dating rumors, with fans speculating he's traveling with a mystery woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from Greece and studying in the UK.

Advertisement

The buzz started when similar beach photos of Kartik and Karina surfaced on Reddit, highlighting matching beach beds, towels and volleyball courts. Some users even claim Kartik was following Karina on Instagram before unfollowing her amid the speculation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it is important to note that The Tribune cannot independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the assumptions being made online.

Karina's identity remains unclear, with limited public information available. Kartik's team hasn't addressed the rumors, and his last public statement about his personal life was about his professional and emotional growth, mentioning his past relationship with Ananya Panday.

Advertisement

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.