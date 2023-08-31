Love is in the air: AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets fiancée Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai

Chandigarh, August 31
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was recently seen paying a visit to his fiancée, film actor Parineeti Chopra.
On Wednesday, the MP, who is in Mumbai for the meeting of the INDIA alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, visited Bandra’s Mehboob Studio to meet his ladylove.
Reportedly, Parineeti was shooting for a commercial at the studio.
The couple, who got engaged in May this year, were recently seen paying obeisance at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2023.
Meanwhile, the MP would attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance on August 31 and September 1. The first and second meetings of the political alliance were held on June 23 and July 17-18 in Patna and Bengaluru, respectively.
As many as 28 parties will participate in the meeting in Mumbai to discuss their modus operandi to tackle the ruling BJP in the 2024 general election.
#Lok Sabha #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats
Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two
Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court
Responding to the top court's query on restoration of stateh...
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
Man apprehended in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls
Interrogation of the man is under way, a senior police offic...
18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Amazon manager in Delhi
The accused was involved in a murder and robbery case last y...