Love & revenge

Founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas, AVS Studios will be producing six films across languages and genres, and has collaborated with some of the best directors and actors in the country. The first film rolling out from the AVS Studios stable is ‘Vrushabha’, a magnum opus spread across lifetimes. High on emotions, the film revolves around the conflict between love and revenge. Shot in Malayalam and Telugu, the multilingual film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.
The film is a high-octane father-son drama, with megastar Mohanlal essaying the role of the father. Mohanlal shares, “The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on our first film together.” Director Nanda Kishore adds, “At the heart of every good film are characters that connect and stay with you for years. I have been writing Vrushabha for the last five years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal sir and I am excited about the movie.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...