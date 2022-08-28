Love & revenge

Founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas, AVS Studios will be producing six films across languages and genres, and has collaborated with some of the best directors and actors in the country. The first film rolling out from the AVS Studios stable is ‘Vrushabha’, a magnum opus spread across lifetimes. High on emotions, the film revolves around the conflict between love and revenge. Shot in Malayalam and Telugu, the multilingual film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is a high-octane father-son drama, with megastar Mohanlal essaying the role of the father. Mohanlal shares, “The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on our first film together.” Director Nanda Kishore adds, “At the heart of every good film are characters that connect and stay with you for years. I have been writing Vrushabha for the last five years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal sir and I am excited about the movie.” — TMS