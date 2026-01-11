DT
Lucky Ali mesmerises Tricity audience

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Veteran singer-songwriter Lucky Ali enthralled music lovers with a live performance at Omaxe World Street, New Chandigarh, drawing over 5,000 attendees from the Tricity and neighbouring areas. The concert turned into an evening of nostalgia as the artiste revisited some of his most loved compositions.

The singer rendered popular tracks such as O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Safarnama, among others. His signature acoustic sound, restrained stage presence and emotive vocals connected seamlessly with the audience, cutting across age groups.

