Ludhiana gets its own St. Tropez moment as La Plage opens at AIPL Club Aqua

Ludhiana's lifestyle scene got a taste of the French Riviera as La Plage at AIPL Club Aqua opened its doors on September 11, bringing a distinctly St. Tropez-inspired experience to the city.

The launch marked a first for Punjab, with Dom Pérignon and Moët & Chandon coming together for a special collaboration, setting the tone for an evening of champagne, fine dining and elevated socialising.

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Drawing inspiration from the sun-drenched glamour of St. Tropez, La Plage blends relaxed coastal charm with contemporary luxury. Its carefully curated food and beverage menu, paired with an elegant poolside setting, positions it as a destination built for long lunches, sundowners and unhurried evenings.

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The launch reflects Ludhiana's growing appetite for experiential lifestyle destinations, where dining is as much about the atmosphere and the occasion as it is about what arrives on the table. The city's socialites turned out in force for the opening, with many noting that Ludhiana was increasingly offering spaces where ambience, food, drinks and good music came together under one roof.

At AIPL Club Aqua, La Plage brings a little of the French Riviera to Punjab, creating a setting where every visit feels like a getaway.