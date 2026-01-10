Ludhiana’s sibling jodi in MasterChef India

With its much-awaited premiere, MasterChef India continues to celebrate the stories of the jodis hailing from various parts of the nation. The show builds on the spirit of Desh Ab Frontfoot Pe Chal Raha Hai, and following that, it welcomes a brother-sister duo hailing from Ludhiana, situated in Punjab, Anshmeet Singh and Prabhdeep Singh. Adding the fun-filled banter, the duo caught the attention of the judges in their playful exchange.

Advertisement

When asked by Chef Ranveer about their bond, Anshmeet with a sarcastic tone said. “Hum hai toh bhai behen, par isne mereko apna majdoor banaya hua hai literally, aur isko mujhe jhelna pad raha hai.” During his conversation with the judges, he reflected “I had a dream of cooking and this was the only option I had. I think it’s your fault, because you made the last season a celebrity one last year. Before that I was not qualified because I was not 18, and this year you made the current season in jodi. I had thought I would come alone, and I would do well. Actually, I wanted to come with my elder sister as I get along better with her, but she has small children now. So, I brought the best example from home, who was very idle.”

Advertisement

Taking the comment in stride, Prabhdeep smiled and added simply, “I have come here to support him.”

Advertisement

The siblings’ playful quarrels soon became the highlight of the tasting. Amused yet curious, Chef Ranveer added “I used to think that when there is kalesh-kulus in the kitchen the food doesn’t taste good.”

After tasting their dish, he deliberately built suspense, making the siblings hold their breath — before breaking into a grin and declaring they had proved him wrong, saying, “Itne jhik jhik ke baad itna swad khana”.

Advertisement

Anshmeet and Prabhdeep’s nonstop bickering adds flavour on Masterchef India but it’s their command over their cooking that shows their culinary excellence.