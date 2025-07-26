DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Lunch, lessons & laughter

Lunch, lessons & laughter

Ashi Singh finds a mentor, friend in Supriya Shukla on the sets of Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:59 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Two actresses — Ashi Singh and Supriya Shukla — who play key roles in Sony SAB’s Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, have developed a touching off-screen ritual. Every afternoon, they sit down together for lunch, a simple habit that has blossomed into a cherished daily tradition. What started casually has become a source of comfort and connection during the long, demanding shoot schedules. Supriya, with her years of experience and nurturing demeanour, has naturally taken on a motherly role with Ashi. Their lunch breaks have evolved into moments of mentorship. Ashi, in turn, absorbs it all with gratitude. Crew members say their conversations are now a regular and uplifting sight on set, something that brings calm and warmth amidst the chaos of daily filming.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

