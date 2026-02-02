Luxury on loan

When Margot Robbie stepped onto the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights wearing the legendary Taj Mahal diamond, it wasn’t just a jewellery moment — it was a cultural one. The heart-shaped diamond, believed to have been gifted by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to Mumtaz Mahal and later immortalised by Elizabeth Taylor, shimmered with centuries of romance, history and inheritance.

Robbie didn’t own the jewel, nor was that the point. Its power lay precisely in the fact that it had lived many lives before her.

That idea — that fashion gains meaning through circulation rather than possession — is increasingly shaping how style is expressed today. From red carpets to political ceremonies, borrowing, renting and rewearing are no longer backstage logistics. They’re the statement.

Nowhere was this clearer than in New York, where the First Lady of New York stepped out in style for the Mayor inaugural has sparked conversation not just about politics but about a distinctly Gen Z approach to fashion — one rooted in borrowing, thrifting and circularity rather than ownership.

Styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Duwaji’s looks quietly champion “on-loan” dressing as a modern, values-driven aesthetic. For her first appearance at the midnight swearing-in ceremony, held in an old subway station, Duwaji wore a black vintage wool coat by Balenciaga, rented from the Albright Fashion Library. The look was paired with culotte-style shorts from The Frankie Shop, borrowed chandelier gold earrings from New York Vintage and sleek black boots by the London-based label Miista. While the boots — retailing at $630 — raised eyebrows for the wife of the confirmed socialist, it was later clarified that they too, were worn on loan.

Karefa-Johnson addressed the scrutiny, writing: “Thrifting is something Rama does often; so, renting second-life fashion felt like the most authentic way to approach a moment of this magnitude.” The statement reframed the narrative: this wasn’t about luxury signalling, but about access, reuse and intention.

Later, to greet the public, Duwaji changed into a chocolate-brown A-line coat with a funnel neck by Cynthia Merhej, the Palestinian-Lebanese designer behind Renaissance Renaissance. She swapped her gold earrings for sculptural silver tusk-shaped ones, keeping the look grounded in downtown, creative New York energy.

Taken together, Duwaji’s style reflects how many young, urban Gen Z dressers think today: mostly dark palettes, sharp boots, cropped silhouettes, vintage finds and a conscious resistance to fast fashion. Her wardrobe choices suggest that circular fashion — renting, borrowing and re-wearing — can exist comfortably alongside luxury, without contradiction. Less ownership, more intention and style that moves forward by circulating rather than consuming!

But then Rama isn’t the initiator of ‘on loan’ neither is Robbie. Celebs across the world borrow from grand labels for momentous occasion right from the red carpet outings to something as special as weddings. Here are some standout celeb outings on something borrowed.

Bringing Monroe magic back

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala appearance remains one of her most controversial moments. She wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis –designed dress from 1962, borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not and famously so tight Monroe had to be sewn into it. To fit into the gown, Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks through an extreme diet. Her choice sparked immediate backlash, which intensified after reports and photos suggested the historic dress had been damaged, despite Kardashian wearing it only briefly before changing into a replica.

The royal incredible loan

For her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wore the Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara, an Art Deco piece loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II, in keeping with royal tradition. The tiara, created in 1932, features a detachable central diamond brooch dating back to 1893 and was widely described as an “incredible loan” from the Queen.

Nod to Pataudi heritage

Kareena Kapoor’s wedding look was a powerful example of borrowing heritage rather than buying new. She wore a regal sharara that carried nearly a century of family history — an ensemble first worn by the Begum of Pataudi, Sajida Sultan, at her wedding in 1939, and later by Sharmila Tagore in 1968. By the time Kareena wore it for her 2012 wedding to Saif Ali Khan, the outfit was 73 years old, transformed into a living heirloom. Choosing to wear her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s sharara was both deeply personal and symbolic. It honoured the Pataudi family lineage, celebrated continuity between generations of women, and underscored the emotional value of inherited clothing. The outfit was carefully restored and updated by designer Ritu Kumar, allowing Kareena to make it her own while preserving its original spirit. Kareena’s bridal look sparked wider conversations about heirlooms, sustainability and the enduring power of tradition, proving that the most meaningful luxury is often already in the family!