Maahi is a gifted child

Sony Entertainment Television’s newest show Dabangii — Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi sees the feisty Arya, played by Maahi Bhadra, embark on a quest to find, and unite with her father. But little does Arya know that she is not the daughter of the super cop she believes to be her father, but she’s Satya’s child – an amoral goon who would go to any extent to wield his power. Aamir Dalvi brings the eccentric Satya to life. Aamir, who plays Satya, shower praises on his young co-star Maahi Bhadra saying, “Our little star, Maahi Bhadra (Arya), is brimming with energy. She is a gifted child.”
