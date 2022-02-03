Madalsa Sharma on playing an emotional role in Anupamaa

Madalsa Sharma has made a name for herself in the industry due to her role of Kavya Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. From being the feisty other woman to the fierce wife, the actress has portrayed a pool of emotions on screen. Talking about her role and performance, she says, “Mostly I connect with three aspects of Kavya—education, culture, and the spirit of standing up for her rights. As far as my performance goes, it is the result of the training.”

She adds, “Getting into an emotion and coming out of it is part of the training of an actor. It’s a technique called switch on and switch off. But, yes, sometimes it does not work.” Speaking about the recent track, she says, “Anupamaa is about characters, relationships and their response to changing situations. My observation is that the writers are experimenting with different facets of a person to present an expanding viewpoint of society.”