Home / Entertainment / Madhavan & Fatima starrer 'Aap Jaisa Koi' addresses loneliness

Madhavan & Fatima starrer 'Aap Jaisa Koi' addresses loneliness

ANI
Updated At : 05:34 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
R Madhavan. ANI File
Actors R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi, discussed the romantic drama and how the story is relatable, portraying the real aspects of relationships.

Starring Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in a story that’s as much about family and belonging as it’s about romance.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni. Madhavan shared, “The film Aap Jaisa Koi addresses the problem of loneliness.”

Fatima, who is known for her roles in Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans, Modern Love Mumbai, and others shared how she got the project and why she decided to be part of it, saying, “The script is very beautiful. If you see in the trailer, there is a beautiful emotion, that there is a boy and a girl who love each other, and the complications between them. And on top of that, I was getting a chance to work with Maddy for the first time, and I didn’t want to miss that.” She added, “The film beautifully shows the emotional complexities and conflicts between a man and a woman.” The Kesari Chapter 2 actor shared what he liked most about this project, saying, “The specialty of this story is that it is an age-appropriate role. I am not playing a 22-23 year old hero, I am playing a 40 year old man, who falls in love for the first time. We are learning how to express love in new ways in this modern age...”

