Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has entered the ongoing debate around Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying personal freedom matters but so does respecting the values of those around you.

Advertisement

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Madhu said, "My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people's values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai." She added that she has no issue with such outfits in the right context, her own children wear them for work and personal choice, but she felt the styling was not aesthetically suited to the occasion.

Advertisement

The controversy centres on Kriti's outfit in a GIVA jewellery campaign for Raksha Bandhan — an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. The ad also showed Kriti tying a rakhi to a dog, which drew separate criticism online.

Advertisement

Kriti pushed back on August 25, writing that the essence of a festival lies in emotions, not clothes, and questioned why women are constantly told what to wear. The brand, however, withdrew the advertisement the following day, stating it did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Kangana Ranaut had also criticised the ad, calling it "intentionally creepy" and questioning why so many outfit options were available to women yet a bralette was chosen for a family festival.