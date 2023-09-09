 Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film : The Tribune India

Madhuri Dixit was almost fired when she refused, says Tinu Anand

Madhuri Dixit and Tinu Anand got into an argument for the scene. Instagram/madhuridixitnene



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 9

Actor-director Tinu Anand had already given hit films with Amitabh Bachchan, including 'Kaalia' and 'Shahenshah'. In 1989, he had signed Big B and Madhuri Dixit for a film titled 'Shanakht'.

Narrating an incident from the film, Tinu, in a recent interaction, said he had an argument with Madhuri over her costume on the very first day of the shoot. Things got so heated up that he almost fired her from the film.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Tinu explained the scene where Amitabh was tied up in chains by the villain. “He is trying to protect Madhuri but gets overpowered by the goons. So Madhuri’s character says why are you attacking a man in chains when a woman is standing in front of you,” Tinu recalls.

Tinu then claimed that he had narrated the entire scene to Madhuri before she signed the movie. He recounts telling her that she would have to unbutton her blouse and stand in a bra while Amitabh would be chained to a carriage. “I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay,” the actor-director recounts.

Tinu said he asked Madhuri to design her own bra for the scene, but it had to be a bra and no other clothing.

Talking about the day of shoot, Tinu said he waited for Madhuri Dixit to come on the set and when even after 45 minutes she did not come out of her room, he went in to check if everything was fine. Madhuri, on the other hand, hadn’t even started getting ready for the scene.

At the time for the shoot, Tinu said Madhuri refused to do the scene. “I asked what happened. She said, ‘Tinu, I don’t want to do this particular scene.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.’ She said, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ I said, ‘Okay, pack up, say good bye to the film. I’ll cancel my shoot.”

Later, Amitabh intervened to pacify the situation. Tinu recalls what Big B said, “He said, ‘Let it be, why are you arguing with her? If she has an objection…’ I said, ‘If she had to object, she should have done it earlier, before signing the film,’” he said.

However, Madhuri’s secretary came in and assured Tinu that she would do the scene.

