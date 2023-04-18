Madhurr Mittal to play Muthiah Muralidaran in Tamil biopic 800

A biopic is being made on cricket legend Muthiah Muralidaran with actor Madhurr Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire fame stepping into the lead role. The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of the cricketer’s birthday.

Muthiah Muralidaran, the spin wizard, was rated the greatest Test Match bowler by Wisden’s Cricketers Almanack in 2002. In 2017, he was the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Actor Madhurr Mittal is delighted to have landed this opportunity. He said, “It’s an honour to bring the story of a legend like Muralidaran on screen. We all know him as a cricketer, but there’s a lot in the film about him as a person who has beaten the odds.— IANS