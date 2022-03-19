Madly in love: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra had a romantic first Holi, finally accept couple name TejRan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 19

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans can’t keep calm and we know why. The couple painted the town red on Holi and their pictures are all about kisses and bites. Not just that, Tejasswi and Karan have finally accepted the ship name that their fans gave them.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the love birds posted adorable pictures together where they are covered in gulaal. With love in their eyes, there are pictures where Karan is seen kissing Tejasswi and there are also those where Tejasswi is kiss-biting her boyfriend Karan. Throughout the celebration, this ‘madly in love’ couple can’t keep their hands off each other. Hug is a constant factor in their Holi shots.

On this special day, Karan confessed his love for his beloved. He wrote, “Lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi.."

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Tejasswi shared the same photos and captions on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Tejasswi took to her Instagram stories to wish their fans with hashtag TejRan.

A screenshot of Karan Kundrra's Instagram Stories where he shared Tejasswi's Instagram Story. The picture has #TEJRAN on it.

It’s important to note that initially the two didn’t like the couple ‘TejRan’, but it seems like they have begun to associate with it.

