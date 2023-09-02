Madonna returns to rehearsals

IANS

Veteran pop star Madonna has revealed she is back to rehearsals for her Celebrations Tour, just months after she was rushed to an intensive care unit after being found unconscious. The Queen of Pop was forced to reschedule her world tour after her worrying hospital dash. She was intubated for at least one night back in June after suffering a “serious bacterial infection”.

After being released from hospital, Madonna spent time recovering in her New York home, where she was looked after by her children. She’s now taken to her Instagram Stories to announce she was back to work. Sharing a picture of herself dancing, the 65-year-old wrote, “Good news...back to rehearsals now. See you on the road!”