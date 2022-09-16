 Madonna's dating rule being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio's : The Tribune India

Madonna's dating rule being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio's

Madonna's dating rule being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio's

Madonna.

Los Angeles, September 16

Singer Madonna's dating history has been compared to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's.

Social media users have found the similarity between Madge and Leo's "dating rule" as they found out that the Queen of Pop has only been dating men at least 28 years younger for nearly two decades, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, September 14 that the 64-year-old pop star has dated men a minimum of 28 years her junior since her 2008 divorce from Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger than her.

Her current beau, model Andrew Darnell, is 41 years behind her. At just 23, he falls right between her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon and 21-year-old son Rocco Ritchie.

Prior to dating Darnell, Madonna was romantically linked to dancer Ahlamalik Williams, who is 36 years younger than her. In 2018, Madge also dated model Kevin Sampaio, who is 28 years younger.

According to a friend, Madonna indeed loves to date younger men. "She likes the idea of a guy being younger than her daughter. It announces her desirability to the world. Some people may see her as a vampire, feeding off of the young, but, in her mind, she is forever youthful and this helps to prove it," the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker's pal told the New York Post.

Upon learning of what appeared to be Madonna's dating rule, social media users turned to Twitter to pour their thoughts, with many comparing it to Dicaprio's.

"Since 1998, Leonardo Dicaprio only dates chicks at most 25-year-old," one person tweeted. A second chimed in, "Did Leo learn it from her? I mean, he loves dating women who are under 25." Someone else pointed out, "I guess that means Madonna likes her men slightly older than Leonardo DiCaprio like his women," while another simply replied to Page Six's tweet with a GIF of the 'Titanic' star laughing while holding a glass of what appeared to be champagne.

A separate user added, "If Leo can do it... So can she. In other words. If she doesn't bothered by it, why would anyone else do." DiCaprio's rumoured dating rule made headlines lately following his recent split from Camila Morrone, who turned 25 years old on June 16, and his attempt to pursue Gigi Hadid, who is 27 years old. Even Kenan Thompson made a savage joke about Leo's alleged desire to date younger women at the 2022 Emmys.

During his opening monologue, Kenan hilariously mocked the actor's dating life while discussing Zendaya's age.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

3
Entertainment

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dancing in kitchen to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

4
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during Shanghai summit; watch Putin's reaction

5
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

6
Nation

Six arrested for rape-murder in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, last rites of Dalit sisters performed

7
Punjab

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Salman Khan

8
Nation

We aren't interpreters of Quran: Supreme Court on hijab row

9
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

10
Nation

Ukraine-returned students can't be accommodated in Indian medical colleges: Centre tells SC

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

Punjab former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Capt will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister says the L...

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder

Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...


Cities

View All

VB unearths ~8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Tarn Taran: VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Gurdaspur patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, Amritsar MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Major dacoity bid foiled in Ludhiana, 4 held

Guardians of Governance hold protest in Ludhiana, burn AAP govt's effigy

2 booked for murdering man at Sidhwan Bet

Sahnewal: Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Eight more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Flouting UGC norms: Issuance of compliance certificates by Punjabi University under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala