Madras HC directs censor board to issue U/A certificate to Vijay starrer 'Jana Nayagan'

‘Jana Nayagan’ also stars actors Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others

PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Poster for Vijay's "Jana Nagyagan". Via Instagram
The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to grant censor certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s upcoming film “Jana Nayagan”, a day after the makers of the movie announced the postponement of its release.

While the producers had planned to release the movie on January 9, it had to approach the High Court after it was alleged that a complaint had been lodged against the yet-to-be released movie over hurting religious sentiments.

Subsequently, after hearing the matter, the HC had on January 7 reserved its order on the petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under ‘UA 16+’ category to the much-anticipated film.

On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the “complaint” that claimed the film “hurts religious sentiments.” The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for “review” after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as January 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film “Jana Nayagan” stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others.

The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on December 18.

Subsequently, on December 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after changes suggested by the censor board members were made, the censor certificate has still not been issued, the petitioner movie production house had submitted.

Tags :
