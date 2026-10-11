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Home / Entertainment / Maha Devi Adishakti; first look unveiled, to release in Feb 2027

Maha Devi Adishakti; first look unveiled, to release in Feb 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The film is based on stories of Goddess Durga and her different forms, including Mahishasuramardini, who defeated the demon Mahishasura, and Goddess Kali, who represents divine power and the destruction of evil.

Produced by Gaurav Malhotra under Artha Entertainment and Animation, the film features music by Shreyas Puranik. The makers aim to bring stories from Indian mythology to younger audiences through animation.

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Speaking about the film, director Milind Nandanwar said that the stories of Sanatan Dharma have been passed down through generations and continue to hold meaning today.

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“Bharat has forever been the land of spirituality, devotion and timeless wisdom. The stories of Sanatan Dharma have shaped our civilisation, carrying messages that remain relevant across generations. They remind us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, Dharma and truth will ultimately prevail. We feel divinely blessed that Maa chose us as her medium to bring her story to her children. It is both a privilege and a profound responsibility that we embrace with complete devotion,” he said.

The makers have also chosen to use hand-drawn animation for the film, with more than 150 animators working on the project. The decision comes at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in content creation.

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Producer Gaurav Malhotra said the film was planned as a way to introduce younger audiences to Indian culture and traditions through a format they could enjoy.

“We grew up watching devotional television serials and reading books that shaped our understanding of our culture and traditions. Today, as the way children consume content evolves, we felt the need to tell these timeless stories in a format they can connect with and enjoy. Maha Devi Adishakti is our endeavour to bring India's spiritual heritage closer to the younger generation while preserving its essence and sanctity. Envisioned as a family film, it aims to bring grandparents, parents and children together through a shared experience of culture, values and devotion,” he said as per a release.  The film brings together mythology, music and animation to tell stories associated with Goddess Durga. The project also involves a team of artists and animators working on the film's visual presentation.

Titled Maha Devi Adishakti – The Legend of Maa Durga, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide in February 2027. (ANI)

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