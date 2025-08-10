DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ collects Rs 104.14 crore at box office

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ collects Rs 104.14 crore at box office

The worldwide box office collection of the film is over Rs 175 crore
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:54 PM Aug 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The film is a part of the seven-part animated series called the “Mahavatar Cinematic Universe”. Youtube/@Hombale Films
Advertisement

“Mahavatar Narsimha”, an animated film from Ashwin Kumar, has collected over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the production banner Kleem Productions, the film is presented by Hombale Films.

The total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 104.14 crore gross. The worldwide box office collection of the film is over Rs 175 crore, according to the makers.

Advertisement

Released on July 25, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film.

It has also become the first Hindi animated film to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film is a part of the seven-part animated series called the “Mahavatar Cinematic Universe”.

Advertisement

The universe will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The upcoming installments include “Mahavatar Parshuram”, which is slated to release in 2027, “Mahavatar Raghunandan” in 2029, “Mahavatar Dwarkadhish” in 2031, and “Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033. “Mahavatar Kalki Part 1” will come out in 2035, with “Mahavatar Kalki Part 2” releasing in 2037.

The film was released in theatres worldwide in 2D and 3D formats in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts