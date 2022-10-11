Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ready to enter showbiz

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 11

Mahendra Singh Dhoni created history in the world of cricket by winning ODI World Cup, T20 World Cupp and ICC Champion trophies. While this former Indian cricket team captain may have retired from international cricket, his captaincy as Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League keeps his fans enthralled.

Dhoni has also entertained his ever-growing fans with cinema. He has produced three small-budget films, including Roar of Lion, The Hidden Hindu and Blaze to Glory, under the banner of MS Dhoni Entertainment. He is ready to take the next step in this direction, and no, he is not planning to act in film.

Now, his banner will be producing feature films in Tamil and other southern Indian languages such as Telugu and Malayalam. MS Dhoni Entertainment is owned by the ex-cricketer and his wife Sakshi.

LetsCinema made this announcement on Twitter captioned it, “EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.”

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

The post went viral in no time and Dhoni fans can’t wait to see their favourite sportsman turn filmmaker with this new venture.

