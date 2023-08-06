 Mahesh Babu to ring in his 48th birthday with family in Scotland : The Tribune India

Mahesh Babu turns 48 on August 9

Mahesh Babu to ring in his 48th birthday with family in Scotland

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata with their children Gautam and Sitara. Instagram/urstrulymahesh



IANS

Mumbai, August 6

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in Scotland with his wife Namrata and children Sitara and Gautam. He is all set to ring in his 48th birthday there with them on August 9.

Mahesh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his wife Namrata looking at fireworks as they sat together in a restaurant.

Sharing the picture featuring him and Namrata, Mahesh wrote on Instagram: "Gleneagles."

Earlier on Saturday, Namrata had shared a gamut of pictures from the family's visit to the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. She is seen dressed in brown blazer paired with blue jeans, while Mahesh looked dapper in a maroon jacket and ivory pants.

Take a look:

Sitara is seen in a white top and her brother Gautam is seen in a grey T-shirt and blue pants. The family is seen posing for pictures in various parts of the castle.

She captioned the pics: "A journey through time!! Exploring Edinburgh Castle... and its intricate architecture!! Scotland."

On the work front, Mahesh, who is known as Prince by his fans, will now be seen in Guntur Kaaram. It is slated to hit theatres on January 13. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh is the younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, he made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa (1979), at the age of four and acted in eight other films as a child artist.

He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu. He was later seen in films such as Muari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Businnessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu(2018), Maharshi (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022).

