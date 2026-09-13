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Home / Entertainment / Mahesh Bhatt bribed seven-year-old Kunal Kemmu with a video game to skip his school picnic for a film shoot

Mahesh Bhatt bribed seven-year-old Kunal Kemmu with a video game to skip his school picnic for a film shoot

He got the game. He watched the bus leave without him. He still regrets it.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:19 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Kunal Khemu
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There was a school picnic. There was a film shoot. And there was a seven-year-old who had to pick one.

Kunal Kemmu was in the middle of filming Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke when the dates clashed. His father stepped back entirely — "I am not getting into this, you guys settle this yourselves," he told director Mahesh Bhatt. So Bhatt went to the child directly and asked what it would take.

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The answer was simple. "There used to be this Samurai video game that was popular. He asked me, 'What can I get you that you won't go?' I said I don't have a video game, so he got me that video game," Kunal recalled in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

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The game arrived. The next morning, Kunal stood at his window watching the school bus fill up with his classmates. His school was visible from home. The kids waved. "Tu nahi aa raha?" they called out. "It was the worst deal I made," he said.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, the 1993 Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla film, was Kunal's second as a child actor after Sir. He later appeared in Zakhm before returning as a lead in Mahesh Bhatt's Kalyug in 2005. In 2024, he turned director with Madgaon Express.

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His next film Vibe, a spy comedy in which he also stars alongside Preity Zinta, releases September 18.

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