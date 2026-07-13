Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife, Medha Manjrekar, has revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for cancer, opening up about one of the most challenging phases of her life in an emotional social media post.

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As she marked the end of a major phase of her treatment and looked ahead to her birthday, Medha reflected not on her illness, but on the unwavering support that helped her through it.

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Sharing a deeply personal note, Medha wrote, “There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation.”

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Reflecting on the memories that stayed with her, she added, “I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, “How did you get through it?”The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn’t take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren’t coincidences. That was God’s way of holding my hand.” One of the most touching sections of her post was dedicated to her daughters, stating, “To my daughters... A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children’s hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother’s hand.” Medha also expressed gratitude to her husband, actor Mahesh Manjrekar, thanking him “for simply being there.” “To Mahesh...Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone... And then there was my tribe,” she wrote.

Medha Manjrekar’s candid revelation resonated with many on social media, with fans and well-wishers showing much support.

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Along with the note, she also shared a string of pictures, seemingly capturing her cancer recovery journey.

While Medha did not disclose the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, she indicated that a significant phase of her treatment has now concluded, marking a hopeful new chapter in her recovery.