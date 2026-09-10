Mahhi Vij enters Bigg Boss 20 and ex-husband Jay Bhanushali calls her 'the don'

Mahhi Vij has walked into the Bigg Boss 20 house after years of turning the show down, and the first person to cheer her on was the last one anyone expected.

Her ex-husband Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram Stories the moment she entered and wrote, "The don is in the house @mahhivij. All the best, kill it @tarajaymahhi ki mumma." The shout-out said everything about where the two stand after separating earlier this year following 14 years together.

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Mahhi had already opened up about their equation ahead of her entry. In an episode of Tum Ho Naa: Ghar Ki Superstar, she told host Rajeev Khandelwal that Jay is her best friend right now. "My father still visits and has tea with Jay, and Jay also comes over. We share a very good relationship, and I am glad there is no bitterness between us. We are still connected like a family and there for each other," she said.

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She also spoke about how her father stood by her silently through the difficult period of the separation. "When all this was happening, you feel like you don't want to be questioned. You just want someone to sit quietly beside you, and that's exactly what he did. He sat silently and never asked why I was doing something or told me it was wrong," she said.

Mahhi and Jay married in 2011. In 2017 they adopted two children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019.